Malaysian Ducati Panigale owners set new record

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 2 2024 11:32 am

Breaking the previous record set in 2011, 310 Malaysian Ducati Panigale owners set a new record in the Malaysia Book Of Records. Dubbed the Panigale Kingdom Mega Gathering, the gathering over the weekend eclipsed the previous event record of 150 Panigales.

Starting from the Ducati KL showroom, the convoy of Panigale super bikes rode to Nilai Springs, Negeri Sembilan, for their annual gathering. Panigale Kingdom, organisers of the event, are a group of Malaysian Ducati enthusiasts.

Dennis Michael, COO of Ducati Malaysia, said, “The Panigale Kingdom Mega Gathering is more than just a world record-breaking event; it’s a celebration of the “Malaysia Boleh!” spirit and the love of Ducati on our shores. We are thrilled to support our local passionate Ducati clubs and their enthusiastic owners, especially when it comes to their love for Ducati, here in Malaysia and also around the world.”

