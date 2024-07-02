Upgraded Honda Insurance Plus (HiP) launched – unlimited mileage towing, 100% payout, no betterment

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / July 2 2024 9:39 am

Honda Malaysia has introduced the upgraded Honda Insurance Plus (HiP) for Honda owners. The improved HiP offers a combination of three enhanced benefits, which are unlimited mileage towing, 100% payout up to 15 years and 100% coverage on accidental repairs (no betterment) up to 13 years.

“Since its introduction in 2002, HiP has been providing comprehensive protection, underscored by its new tagline ‘Maximise Coverage, Maximise Smiles’, elevating an inclusive experience for Honda owners. We continuously strive to provide the best after-sales services for our customers,” said Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura.

“The upgraded HiP package is an affirmation to our commitment to meet the current market needs and ensure that our customers can enjoy maximum benefits and at the same time having peace of mind while owning a Honda car. This Honda-exclusive insurance plan not only provides protection but also emergency services and savings benefits for both new and existing customers. We are also dedicated to providing an efficient and hassle-free claim assistance for HiP customers,” he added.

The upgraded HiP package focuses on three core pillars – Rescue, Protection and Savings. For Rescue, features include unlimited mileage towing for accidents, breakdowns and flood; while roadside repair services include free labour of up to RM200 per event, excluding spare parts. Customers can call the 24/7 HiP emergency assistance at 1800-18-1177 when an unforeseen incident happens, including flat tyres.

As for Protection, HiP members whose cars are repaired at an authorised body and paint centre will benefit from fast claim pre-approval for claims below RM30,000. Official B&P centres use genuine Honda parts with a warranty of six months or 10,000 km. Customers are also entitled to personal accident (PA) coverage of up to RM15,000 in the event of accidental death or permanent disability from an accident in the named car.

Finally, Savings. In the event that the vehicle is stolen or not repairable after an accident, the HiP guarantees 100% payout based on the agreed value of the car for up to 15 years from the date of registration (was 13 years). Also, vehicles covered by this plan are entitled to 100% coverage for 13 years with no betterment fee, guaranteeing you new and original parts.

