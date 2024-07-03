2024 BAIC X55 in Malaysia full gallery – 188 PS 1.5T, 7DCT; X70, CR-V rival; from RM12xk to RM14xk est

Posted in BAIC, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / July 3 2024 4:35 pm

Official pricing for the BAIC X55 is expected to be announced this month but before that happens, we’re bringing you a full gallery of the C-segment SUV (in pre-production guise) that will be offered in CKD guise by the fourth quarter of this year, locally assembled at the EP Manufacturing (EPMB) plant in Melaka.

The X55 will be available in Standard and Premium variants, with estimated pricing between RM12X,xxx and RM14x,xxx. If you’re interested, BAIC Malaysia is currently holding a contest to guess the prices of the X55 and BJ40 Plus, with discount vouchers being the prizes.

In terms of dimensions, the X55 measures 4,620 mm long, 1,886 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,735 mm. Within the C-segment SUV space, the BAIC model is nearly 100 mm longer, 55 mm wider and just 14 mm lower than the X70, while its 2,735 mm wheelbase is 65 mm longer. Compared to the CR-V, the X55 is 71 mm shorter overall, although its wheelbase is up by 34 mm.

All variants of the X55 will come with a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine pushing out 188 PS and 305 Nm of torque. The direct-injected mill is paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the front wheels, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 7.8 seconds. The rated fuel consumption is 7.2 l/100 km following the WLTP standard.

In terms of the exterior, the BAIC SUV comes with L-shaped LED daytime running lights, LED headlamps, flush pop-out door handles, a split rear spoiler and quad tailpipes (will be fitted on customer cars). The unit featured here is fitted with 19-inch wheels and 225/55 profile Hankook Dynapro HP2 tyres.

Moving inside, you’ll find dual 10-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment, the latter incorporating controls for the dual-zone climate system (with rear vents) and paired with a six-speaker sound system. Other notable features include a “floating” centre console, plenty of storage areas, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry and start, a panoramic glass roof, a reverse camera, a powered tailgate and six airbags.

The X55 comes as standard with powered front seats, and on this Premium variant, they come with memory, heating and ventilation functions. The Premium also gets red genuine leather upholstery as opposed to the Standard’s faux leather, along with a ten-colour ambient lighting system.

As we alluded to before, the level of driver assistance systems on offer is still unknown. The pre-production unit you see here doesn’t have them, but we’ve been told the finalised versions will come with front collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind spot warning.

