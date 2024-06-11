BAIC X55, BJ40 Plus Malaysia prices to be announced in July, deliveries soon after – 6 dealerships confirmed

Posted in BAIC, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / June 11 2024 5:30 pm

Some BAIC-related updates. Having previewed its X55 and BJ40 Plus SUVs here last month, the Beijing-based automaker has announced that it is expecting to announce the official price for both models by next month, with deliveries to the first batch of customers set to commence after that.

The first vehicles will of course be fully-imported CBU units, as local assembly production for both is only due to begin at the end of this year at the EP Manufacturing (EPMB) plant in Melaka.

According to the company, bookings for both vehicles are “doing well,” but no specific numbers were given. The brand also said six dealerships have been confirmed for now, with the showrooms for these in the midst of being constructed. It added that it hopes to have around 20 dealerships in place by the end of this year.

To recap, the BAIC X55 will be offered here in two variant forms, a Standard and a Premium. Prices weren’t detailed during the preview last month, but the company said that the SUV should be priced between RM12x,xxx and RM14x,xxx.

Both X55 variants are powered by the same 1.5 litre turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder engine, which puts out 188 PS at 5,500 rpm and 305 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, allowing the SUV to get to 100 km/h from standstill in 7.8 seconds.

As for the BJ40 Plus, it is estimated that the off-road styled offering will be priced from RM180k to above RM190k. Only one variant form of the Jeep Wrangler-lookalike will go on sale here, and it’ll be powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine that has 221 hp and 380 Nm of twist. The mill is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and a Borg-Warner part-time four-wheel drive system offering three modes, these being 2H/2L/4L.

GALLERY: BAIC X55 SUV, preview unit

GALLERY: BAIC BJ40 Plus SUV, preview unit

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.