25 April 2023

The Jeep Wrangler has been updated for the 2024 model year in the United States market, where the recognisable off-roader brings revised equipment for greater off-roading capability as well as improved safety through added active and passive safety equipment.

The 2024 Wrangler range continues the model’s offering of four petrol engine options – an internal combustion 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder producing 270 hp and 400 Nm of torque, a 2.0 litre turbo plug-in hybrid with 375 hp and 637 Nm of torque, a 3.6 litre Pentastar petrol V6 with 285 hp and 352 Nm of torque, topped by a 6.4 litre naturally aspirated Hemi V8 with 470 hp and 637 Nm of torque.

Transmission for the 2024 Wrangler is either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission for the 3.6 litre V6 engine, while the 2.0 litre turbo petrol, 2.0 litre 4xe PHEV and Rubicon 392 (6.4 litre V8) variants are paired exclusively with the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Willys New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Willys

Depending on variant, the 2024 Wrangler features one of four available four-wheel-drive systems. These will feature either the Command-Trac part-time 4WD transfer case, the Rock-Trac part-time 4WD transfer case, the Rock-Trac full-time 4WD transfer case, or the Selec-Trac full-time 4WD transfer case, offering a crawl ratio as low as 100:1.

The 2024 Wrangler is rated for a water fording depth of up to 34 inches (864 mm) with a ground clearance of 12.9 inches (328 mm). Meanwhile, its approach, breakover and departure angles are 47.4 degrees, 27.8 degrees and 40.4 degrees, respectively.

As standard, all variants of the 2024 Wrangler features Dana solid front and rear axles, a two-speed transfer case, traction control, front (two) and rear (one) tow hooks, four disc brakes, four skid plates and a minimum tyre diameter of 32 inches, according to Jeep.

New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler High Altitude 4xe (left) and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe with available factory-installed 8,000-lb.-capacity Warn winch

New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe The new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon uses a full-float Dana 44 heavy-duty solid rear axle featuring separate load paths for the structure (tube) and rotation (shaft), delivering easier customization and increased stiffness for best-in-class 5,000-pound towing capacity

Rubicon variants add the Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle, while the Willys variant gets added equipment including a standard locking rear differential and 33-inch tyres. A new Rubicon X variant brings 35-inch tyres on beadlock-capable wheels as standard on the 2.0 litre and 3.6 litre powertrain versions, and also adds steel bumpers as well as an integrated off-road camera.

Full-float axles are typcially found on heavy-duty commercial trucks, says Jeep, and this axle design consists of a wheel hub assembly that is separate from the axle shaft. Through this design, the vehicle’s weight is transferred to the axle tube instead of the axle itself, leaving the axle to only handle torsional loads from the powertrain to the wheel hub, according to Jeep.

The 35-inch beadlock-capable wheel and tyre package is also standard on the 6.4 litre Rubicon 392, which also gets a 4.56:1 axle ratio and the Selec-Trac full-time 4WD transfer case with a 4-Lo ratio of 2.72:1.

Elsewhere, Rubicon variants can be specified with a factory-installed Warn winch rated at 8,000 pounds (3,632 kg) which is installed in a steel front bumper with removable end caps. Meanwhile, all versions of the Wrangler 4xe get the Jeep 4xe Power Box that offers four 120-volt outlets with 30 A of total output, enabling power supply for external electrical devices.

New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 with 12-way power adjustable front seats and all-new instrument panel featuring Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class 12.3-inch touchscreen radio New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 with standard 12-way power adjustable Rubicon Red leather seats

New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 featuring standard sport steering wheel with shift paddles 2024 Jeep® Wrangler interior features all-new 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio with standard wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of safety, the 2024 Wrangler gets first- and second-row curtain airbags as standard, while forward collision warning and advanced cruise control with stop function are standard on Sport S trim levels and above. Blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert are standard on the High Altitude, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392 variants, and optional on the Sport S, Willys, Sahara and Rubicon.

For 2024, the UConnect 5 infotainment system in the Wrangler gets updated, now featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen, the Trails Offroad trail driving guide, five user profiles and a valet mode plus customisable music, apps and climate control preferences, simultaneous Bluetooth connection for two mobile phones, over-the-air map updates and customisable home screen access to frequently used features.

Also on are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Alexa Home to Car functionality as well as car-to-home features, the UConnect mobile app and 4G LTE WiFi for up to eight wireless devices.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler has been opened for orders in the United States, and will arrive in US dealerships later this year. The 2024 Wrangler is offered in 10 exterior colours, including the new shade of Anvil, joined by the existing choice choices of Earl, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Sarge, Bright White and black.