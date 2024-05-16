BAIC BJ40 Plus SUV open for booking in Malaysia – 221 hp/380 Nm 2.0T petrol, fr. RM180k-200k estimated

Posted in BAIC, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 16 2024 6:01 pm

Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) has made its debut in Malaysia, introducing two SUVs to mark its entry into the local market. The first is the X55 II, a C-segment SUV that will go up against the likes of the Proton X70 and Honda CR-V.

The second is this one, the BJ40 Plus, an off-road styled SUV with an exterior presentation more than reminiscent of the Jeep Wrangler and a moniker offering a nod to a familiar, long-running Japanese line.

Measuring in at 4,645 mm long, 1,925 mm wide and 1,871 mm tall, with a 2,745 mm-long wheelbase, the BJ40 Plus should be just the thing if you’re into boxy shapes and like the idea of having a vehicle with a detachable elements, because like the vehicle it borrows its idea from, items like the top cover and doors can be removed.

Design highlights on the body-on-frame offering include a five-hole front grille design, under bumper guards and off-road towing hooks, with a total of four to be found on the front and rear of the vehicle. Standard exterior kit includes LED front headlights and daytime running lights as well as LED combination tail lights.

Inside, you’ll find a cabin equipped with leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone air-conditioning, a 12.3-inch LCD instrument panel and a 10-inch central touchscreen display as well as ambient lighting.

Other interior specifications include a four-way powered driver’s seat, two USB ports, a six-speaker audio system and reverse camera. From a volume perspective, the rear trunk offers 532 litres of cargo space, and this can be expanded to 965 litres with the rear seats folded.

Only one variant form of the SUV will go on sale here, and it’ll be powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine that has 221 hp and 380 Nm of twist. The mill is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and a Borg-Warner part-time four-wheel drive system, offering three modes, these being 2H/2L/4L.

As for pricing, it is estimated that the BAIC BJ40 Plus will go from RM180k to above RM190k. Like with the X55 II on-location example, the vehicle in these photos is also a pre-production unit, with the finalised CKD version – which will be assembled by EP Manufacturing (EPMB) at its plant in Melaka – only set to be delivered in the fourth quarter of the year.

