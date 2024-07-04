Mercedes-Benz World happening at KL Base, Sg Besi from July 5-7 – new AMG models, test drives, deals

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / July 4 2024 4:58 pm

Mercedes-Benz World is set to open its doors to the public this weekend from July 5-7 at KL Base, Sungai Besi, and here’s what you can expect at the event.

First up is a trio of Mercedes-AMG models that was just launched by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia today, namely the all-new C63S E Performance as well as facelifted GLA45S 4Matic+ and GLB35 4Matic.

These performance models are part of an extensive line-up of cars the range from the brand’s entry-level offerings to plug-in hybrids, fully electric EQ models as well as high-end G-Class and Mercedes-Maybach models. There’s even a special display of the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the world’s first automobile.

Naturally, test drives are also offered, including specially-designed driving challenges and slalom courses on a runway using the newly-launched Mercedes-AMG models under the guidance of professional instructors.

Those looking to purchase a Mercedes-Benz can also look forward to exclusive deals and tailored financing options available at the event. For those looking to make the switch to an EQ electric vehicle, a complimentary Mercedes-Benz wallbox with installation or 18 months of unlimited charging from Gentari is being offered.

Should you prefer a Mercedes-Benz with an internal combustion engine, you’ll walk away with RM1,000 worth of official merchandise and service voucher with your purchase. Opt for a high-performance AMG model and you’ll be in the running for the AMG Experience on Ice in Sweden.

There’s also an incentive for the first 100 buyers at Mercedes-Benz World, as they will get free tinting – this applies to both new ICE and EQ electric vehicles. A wide selection of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are also available at the show, with EQ models offered through the programme coming with a Michelin tyre voucher worth up to RM600.

Away from the cars, Mercedes-Benz World also has plenty of activities for visitors of all ages. These include rock climbing, golf and racing simulators, immersive Dolby Atmos Sound Experience, trivia and a kids corner. There are prizes to be won, and one can also collect stamps at the game stations to redeem exclusive Mercedes-Benz World stickers.

If you have no plans for this weekend and want to experience everything Mercedes-Benz, head on over to KL Base, Sungai Besi from July 5-7 to immerse yourself in Mercedes-Benz World.

