Mercedes-Benz World happening at KL Base, Sg Besi from July 5-7 – new AMG models, test drives, deals

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By /

Mercedes-Benz World is set to open its doors to the public this weekend from July 5-7 at KL Base, Sungai Besi, and here’s what you can expect at the event.

First up is a trio of Mercedes-AMG models that was just launched by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia today, namely the all-new C63S E Performance as well as facelifted GLA45S 4Matic+ and GLB35 4Matic.

These performance models are part of an extensive line-up of cars the range from the brand’s entry-level offerings to plug-in hybrids, fully electric EQ models as well as high-end G-Class and Mercedes-Maybach models. There’s even a special display of the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the world’s first automobile.

Naturally, test drives are also offered, including specially-designed driving challenges and slalom courses on a runway using the newly-launched Mercedes-AMG models under the guidance of professional instructors.

Those looking to purchase a Mercedes-Benz can also look forward to exclusive deals and tailored financing options available at the event. For those looking to make the switch to an EQ electric vehicle, a complimentary Mercedes-Benz wallbox with installation or 18 months of unlimited charging from Gentari is being offered.

Should you prefer a Mercedes-Benz with an internal combustion engine, you’ll walk away with RM1,000 worth of official merchandise and service voucher with your purchase. Opt for a high-performance AMG model and you’ll be in the running for the AMG Experience on Ice in Sweden.

There’s also an incentive for the first 100 buyers at Mercedes-Benz World, as they will get free tinting – this applies to both new ICE and EQ electric vehicles. A wide selection of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are also available at the show, with EQ models offered through the programme coming with a Michelin tyre voucher worth up to RM600.

Away from the cars, Mercedes-Benz World also has plenty of activities for visitors of all ages. These include rock climbing, golf and racing simulators, immersive Dolby Atmos Sound Experience, trivia and a kids corner. There are prizes to be won, and one can also collect stamps at the game stations to redeem exclusive Mercedes-Benz World stickers.

If you have no plans for this weekend and want to experience everything Mercedes-Benz, head on over to KL Base, Sungai Besi from July 5-7 to immerse yourself in Mercedes-Benz World.

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

