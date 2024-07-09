Lotus Eletre owners meet at The Five: 18 cars gathered

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Lotus / By Jonathan Lee / July 9 2024 10:28 am

On Sunday, a group of Lotus Eletre owners met up for a breakfast gathering at The Five, Kompleks Pejabat Damansara. The meet, organised in collaboration with Lotus Cars Malaysia, witnessed a total of 18 cars being parked together at the event.

The collection ran the gamut of variants and colours available – both the 605 hp Eletre S and 905 hp R were on display, most in the signature Solar Yellow but with the odd Stellar Black, Galloway Green and striking Blossom Grey unit, as well as a single car in Kaimu Grey. Owners were also treated to breakfast at the nearby Yellow Brick Road.

For its price – RM698,000 for the S, RM838,000 for the R – the Eletre is certainly getting pretty popular over here. There were more than 500 bookings received by this time last year, and Lotus officials at the event said there are well over 100 of Hethel’s ultra-luxurious SUV already on the roads.

Not surprising, given the eye-catching numbers – the Eletre S makes 605 hp and 710 Nm of torque from its dual motors, getting it from zero to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, while the Eletre R’s 905 hp and 985 Nm flings it to 100 km/h in just 2.95 seconds. An 112 kWh battery delivers a WLTP-rated range of 600 km for the Eletre S and 490 km for the Eletre R. Read and watch our review here.

