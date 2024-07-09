Zeekr CX1E/Ark teased – new EV SUV based on PMA2+ with 800V architecture; Tesla Model Y rival

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / July 9 2024 9:49 am

Zeekr has released teaser images of its upcoming electric SUV that will look to take on the Tesla Model Y. According to media reports, the new is rumoured to be called the Ark but is currently codenamed as the CX1E.

Official details are lacking for now, although it is said the CX1E/Ark was developed on the same PMA2+ platform (derived from Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture) as the 007. It is claimed to measure 4.7 metres in length, which is comparable to the Model Y that is 4,751 mm long.

Design-wise, the CX1E/Ark adopts some of the cues seen on its sedan sibling, including the thin ‘Stargate’ light bar at the front just above the primary headlamps. The rear also sports full-width taillights, while other highlights such as flush pop-out door handles and a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor are also visible despite the camouflage.

The suggested use of PMA2+ also indicates the SUV will feature an 800V electrical architecture that allows for DC fast charging at up to 500 kW (as it is on the 007). We can also expect a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 75 kWh, along with rear- and dual-motor configurations.

The rear-wheel drive version of the 007 is rated at 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) and 440 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds. Meanwhile, all-wheel drive variants pack 646 PS (640 hp or 475 kW) and 710 Nm for a century sprint time of 3.8 seconds. In addition to the 75-kWh battery, the sedan is also offered with a 100-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) option – range is between 616 and 688 km following the generous CLTC standard.

According to CarNewsChina, Zeekr plans to launch seven new vehicles by 2026, including four crossovers/SUVs, two minivans and one wagon. This year has already seen the introduction of the Mix, which will be followed by the CX1E/Ark. In 2025, it is reported the CC1E, a wagon, and two other SUVs (D-segment EX1E and E-segment DX1E) will be introduced, while 2026 will see a new minivan (codenamed Beluga) and a crossover (codenamed Grampus).

The Chinese carmaker and sub-brand of Geely is looking to expand globally and currently has a presence in 30 markets, with 20 more set to be added by the end of this year. Malaysia is also part of this expansion, with the X and 009 set to be the first models offered here.

