2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid launched in the US – same 2.5L NA hybrid system as Toyota RAV4 with 219 hp

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / July 11 2024 12:16 pm

The Mazda CX-50 gains a hybrid powertrain for the 2025 model year in the United States, which will retail from USD33,970 to USD40,050 (about RM159k to RM188k) across three variants. The hybrid variants are positioned (price-wise) between the initial powertrains offered for the CX-50 which include a 2.5 litre non-hybrid, naturally-aspirated option as well as a 2.5 litre turbo.

The CX-50 Hybrid may be new to the US, but it was launched in China earlier this year. The hybrid powertrain is related to the one found in the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid – both carmakers have an ongoing partnership – and features a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine, a hybrid battery, an electronic CVT and three electric motors.

Two of the electric motors are at the front, with one serving as a generator while the other drives the front wheels. The third electric motor is at the rear to provide all-wheel drive, with the entire setup having a rated total system output of 219 hp and 221 Nm of torque on regular 87-octane fuel – the same as the RAV4 Hybrid sold in the US.

Mazda claims a fuel consumption of 38 mpg (6.2 l/100 km) for the CX-50 Hybrid, which is 40% better than the CX-50 2.5 S variant. The hybrid comes in Preferred, Premium and Premium Plus trim levels. Deliveries will start in late 2024 after the non-hybrid models that arrive in dealerships next month.

