MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro unveiled

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 15 2024 11:36 am

Another in the series, the 2024 MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro gets its worldwide reveal. First shown as a concept in 2022, then as a prototype in the EICMA show, the Superveloce 1000 Serie Pro is, in MV Agusta’s words, “motorcycle art.”

While previous iterations of the Superveloce used the MV Agusta 800 inline-three cylinder mill, the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro comes with the Varese form’s inline-four cylinder engine, displacing 998 cc. According to MV Agusta, the power plant is capable of propelling the Superveloce 1000 to a maximum speed of “above 300 km/h”.

Power is rated at 208 hp at 13,000 rpm – redline is set at 14,000 rpm – and 116.5 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm with valves made from titanium. Controlled by MV Agusta’s MVICS 2.1 engine management system, the four-cylinder mill is fed by eight injectors with 50 mm diameter throttle body.

A six-speed gearbox, equipped with up-and-down quuckshifter, delivers power to the rear wheel via chain final drive. Ride-by-wire throttle and cruise control is standard, as is eight levels of traction control and four ride modes including a custom mode.

Ohlins electronic suspension is fitted, with 43 mm diameter upside-down forks with 120mm travel in front, electronically adjustable for compression and rebound with manual spring preload. At the back the monoshock is electronically adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression while an electronic Ohlins steering damper is standard.

Carbon-fibre is used extensively throughout the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, including the full fairing with winglets. The winglets themselves are aerodynamically functional, providing downforce and improving directional precision and stability.

Equipped with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 tyres, with a characteristic red profile, only 500 of the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro will be offered for sale. Every bike comes with a dedicated race kit to switch the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro b between road and track use.

