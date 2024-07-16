EV sales in Malaysia up 112% to 6,617 units in 1H 2024

Posted in Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Gerard Lye / July 16 2024 1:28 pm

At today’s Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) press conference, it was revealed that sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Malaysia during the first half of 2024 stood at 6,617 units. This represents a 112% increase from the 3,117 units recorded in 1H 2023.

The latest figure is also indicative of the rise in EV adoption in the country over the years, as a total of 10,159 EVs were sold in 2023, while the figure was considerably less in 2022 and 2021 at 2,631 and 278 units respectively. Keep in mind that Tesla is not a member of the MAA, so its not included in the association’s data. However, if we refer to the data.gov.my portal that shows vehicle registration data from the road transport department (JPJ), we find that a total of 3,079 Tesla vehicles were registered in 1H 2024.

Unofficially, by adding the Tesla figure to MAA’s data, we’re looking at 9,696 EVs sold in Malaysia by the halfway point of this year. The amount of Teslas sold (referring to data.gov.my) is around 46.5% of the amount of EVs sold recorded by the MAA.

The current EV incentives provided by the government is surely the driving force behind the increased uptake here. At present, fully-imported (CBU) EVs currently enjoy import duty and excise duty exemption until December 31, 2025, while locally-assembled (CKD) ones are exempted from excise and sales tax until December 31, 2027.

Data provided by the MAA also showed 15,884 hybrid vehicles sold in 1H 2024, which, when combined with EV sales, brings the total number of electrified vehicles (xEV; includes hybrids, plug-in hybrids and EVs) sold to 22,501 units. Last year’s total xEV sales was 38,214 units, an increase from 2022 (22,619 units), while 2021 saw 8,153 units.

With another second half of the year to go, could total EV sales in 2024 beat out what was recorded in 2023? Historically, EVs have been outsold by hybrids for the past three years, and we don’t expect this to change in 2024.

