e-Invoicing: Puspakom says tax identification number must be provided for all transactions from July 25

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / July 22 2024 7:31 pm

Puspakom has announced that from July 25, 2024, all customers wanting to carry out any vehicle inspection or checks at its branches or make payment transactions online via MyPuspakom will need to furnish their tax identification number (TIN) as part of the process.

The vehicle inspection agency said that this is in line with the enforcement of the electronic invoicing (e-Invoice) system by the inland revenue board (LHDN), which is aimed at promoting transparency in financial and taxation matter and improving the country’s taxation system. The first stage of the system’s implementation is set to begin on August 1.

The TIN is a unique number issued by LHDN to individuals and businesses in Malaysia, and is basically the number assigned to your tax file to identify you. For individuals, this is your IG number, previously given a SG or OG identification prefix.

According to Puspakom, the information required for individual customers is their MyKad (IC) number and TIN, while corporate clients will have to provide their company registration number, SST number and TIN.

The agency says that customers must ensure they have a TIN before making an appointment on its website. It added that this is necessary to ensure that every payment transaction can be processed correctly and efficiently both by it and LHDN. The e-invoicing system will of course also apply to new car purchases.

