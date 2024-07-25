Peugeot Malaysia to have 30 dealers by end 2024; Stellantis aftersales focus reduced open cases by 95%

Posted in Local News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / July 25 2024 11:54 am

Peugeot franchise holder Stellantis Malaysia aims to have 30 dealers by the end of this year, from the 14 dealers currently in its network in Peninsular Malaysia. The company’s expansion to East Malaysia will begin with Sabah in this quarter, reported New Straits Times.

Dealers will be given some flexibility this year in order to complete the necessary renovations and upgrading works, towards a standardised dealership network with the same corporate image that will be rolled out next year, according to the report.

“We believe this will strengthen the brands local presence as well as give customers the confidence that Stellantis and Peugeot are here to stay,” Stellantis Malaysia managing director told Business Times.

“We are proud to share that the aftersales team has successfully worked on reducing 7,000 open part line items to 499 which is a 93% decrease. We also took ownership of over 2,500 open cases and successfully reduced it 95 per cent to 117 cases,” Morais said.

The firm’s call centre team continues to grow to cater to its customer base, and the call centre has grown from five persons to 13 to improve to unanswered call rate from 53% to 2.0%, he added.

Stellantis Malaysia commenced operations in March this year as Peugeot distributor, and under its stewardship it has launched the 2024 Peugeot 408. The arrival of new and returning brands from the group is in the works, including Jeep and Citroën, along with Leapmotor as an affordable EV brand.

For the latter, Stellantis Malaysia has confirmed that the C10 will arrive in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of this year.

