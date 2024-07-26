2024 MINI Cooper S showcased in JCW Trim, previews full-fat petrol-powered F66 John Cooper Works model

Posted in Cars, International News, MINI / By Jonathan Lee / July 26 2024 6:00 pm

Recently launched at the Malaysia Autoshow in May, the F66 MINI Cooper S brings the minimalist design of the electric J01 model to the old-school petrol-powered MINI Hatch. Some of you may not be fans of the reductive styling, which is where the JCW Trim comes in – adding the usual John Cooper Works visual pizzazz without the associated extra pep.

The bodykit dresses up the F66’s pebble-smooth exterior with a whole heaping of scoops and spoilers. At the front, the grille is now all-black and filled with twin nostrils, a chequered-flag mesh and additional bottom ducts. Extra openings on either side hint at the increased cooling needed on a proper JCW model, but these are of course blanked off on the Cooper S.

Elsewhere, you’ll find deeper side skirts, a dual-channel tailgate spoiler and a massive rear diffuser, along with a range of 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels that hide JCW-branded black brake callipers. The JCW Trim can be optioned with a black or red roof, as well as matching bonnet stripes.

Inside, the JCW Trim adds sports seats wrapped in black faux leather, accented with multicolour fabric shoulder areas and red seams. The fabric dashboard also gains a red-and-black chequered pattern, but retains its centrepiece – a 9.2-inch OLED circular infotainment touchscreen with unique displays for each drive mode, including the JCW-inspired Go-Kart mode.

No changes to the mechanicals, with power still being derived from a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 204 PS and 300 Nm of torque. All that is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The JCW Trim can also be had with the Cooper C, which is motivated by a 156 PS/230 Nm B38 1.5 litre turbo three-pot.

Aside from adding some look-faster kit to the petrol MINI Cooper, the JCW Trim also previews the full-fat John Cooper Works, likely utilising the Countryman JCW‘s 300 PS/400 Nm mill. Set to make its world premiere in the autumn, the hot hatch achieved a significant milestone in June, scoring an SP 3T class victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours. An all-electric version, based on the J01, will also be offered.

