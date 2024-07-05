2025 MINI John Cooper Works E prototype EV shown

2025 MINI John Cooper Works E prototype EV shown

The MINI John Cooper Works E has been shown in prototype form ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the production version that will premiere later this year will be the first battery-electric John Cooper Works model.

This will feature an ‘advanced electric powertrain’, according to MINI, though the brand has not specified technical details, this will most likely offer greater outputs and therefore, performance compared to the current MINI Cooper SE with the John Cooper Works Trim package.

That model packs a front-mounted motor for FWD, producing 218 PS and 330 Nm of torque, for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds; a 54.2 kWh battery offers 402 km of range based on the WLTP standard. As for this JCW E Prototype, its camouflage by the MINI Design Team is a tribute to the marque’s victory at the 1964 Rallye Monte Carlo, to serve as homage to the brand’s motorsport tradition, according to the company.

In addition to a more potent powertrain, the upcoming John Cooper Works E can be expected to feature uprated chassis components such as stiffer springs and dampers, along with larger wheels and tyres to offer more grip and therefore, cornering performance.

Alongside the upcoming battery-electric John Cooper Works E, the nameplate will continue to feature a petrol-powered model as well, says MINI.

The F66 MINI Cooper S currently represents the most potent of the petrol-powered range with a 204 PS/300 Nm 2.0L turbo inline-four petrol engine, while the previous, 2021 F56 MINI John Cooper Works 3 Door packed the same engine configuration, making 231 PS and 320 Nm.

While the John Cooper Works version will almost certainly bring stronger performance, the three-door hatchback is rumoured to be capable of housing a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, as hinted by MINI engineers, according to Auto Express.

The MINI John Cooper Works E Prototype is set to be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, which runs from July 11 to 14, 2024.

MINI 3 Door 2024
MINI 5 Door 2024
MINI Clubman 2024
MINI Countryman 2024
MINI Electric 2024
MINI Convertible 2024

