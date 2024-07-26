2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 debuts – most powerful Vette ever; 5.5L twin-turbo V8 with 1,064 hp, 1,123 Nm

Posted in Cars, Chevrolet, International News / By Gerard Lye / July 26 2024 12:40 pm

The eighth-generation (C8) Chevrolet Corvette has gained a new variant in the form of the ZR1, which the company says marks the return of the “king of the hill.” With supercars in its sights, the ZR1 is the first Corvette to get a turbocharged engine, and the figures are mighty impressive.

Called the LT7, the 5.5 litre twin-turbo V8 is derived from the flat-plane crank unit found in the Z06’s LT6. According to Chevy, the forced induction system consists of dual, ported shroud, ball bearing, monoscroll (76 mm) turbochargers integrated with the exhaust manifold to reduce the volume and distance from the exhaust valve to the turbine wheel for quick response with electronic wastegates and intelligent anti-lag engine calibration techniques.

Aside from forced induction, features that are unique to the LT7 include specific head castings with unique CNC-machined ports, a larger CNC-machined combustion chamber, a completely new intake system, optimised valve train timing and lift profile, added block and head machining to support turbo cooling and oiling, revised counterweights for the piston and connecting rod as well as a secondary port fuel injection system.

The end result is 1,064 hp at 7,000 rpm and 1,123 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, which makes the LT7 the most powerful V8 ever produced in America as well as the most powerful V8 ever fitted to a Corvette from factory. For context, the previous C7 Corvette ZR1 produced 755 hp from its 6.2 litre supercharged V8, while the C6-generation ZR1 had 638 hp.

To cope with the colossal power, the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is beefed up with upgraded inner and outer input shafts, increased gear capacity with strength increased via shot peening for all gears, final drive refinements, an updated oil management system to support increased vehicle longitudinal and lateral capability, along with increased control valves to accommodate the higher required clutch clamp load for the engine.

Drive goes exclusively to the rear wheels, with Chevy saying the ZR1 will dispatch the quarter mile with an estimated sub-10-second time, while the top speed is expected to be over 346 km/h (215 mph).

Carbon-ceramic brakes with rotors measuring 400 mm at the front (the largest ever equipped on a Corvette) and 390 mm in the rear help slow the ZR1 down. In just 24.5 seconds, the Corvette ZR1 goes from 129-322 km/h (80-200 mph) and back to 129 km/h (80 mph), which is 22% quicker than the C7 ZR1, and 53% quicker than the C6 ZR1.

The ZR1 isn’t just about going fast in a straight line and stopping quickly, as its maker is also offering two distinct setups that come standard with Magnetic Ride dampers. The standard option comes with a sleeker body with lower drag and featuring a small spoiler with customer-adjustable short and tall Gurney flaps.

Also included are a carbon-fibre front splitter, rocker moldings, side intake with integrated brake cooling and front underwing with air deflectors as well as Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres wrapped around 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. This setup is said to blend the best of on-road comfort and track capability.

For those seeking to unlock the ZR1’s true track weapon potential, there’s the optional ZTK performance package that adds a high-downforce rear wing, front dive planes and a tall bonnet Gurney lip, all made from woven carbon-fibre.

The more aggressive setup also adds underbody strakes to replace the standard front underwing stall Gurney to increase front downforce, while the suspension gets stiffer springs to work with stickier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.

These options add to exterior tweaks made for the ZR1 that include a flow-through bonnet, carbon-fibre side profile air ducts, a carbon-fibre roof and unique aluminium wheels (carbon-fibre ones are an option). The ZR1 is offered in both coupe and convertible body styles, the former also getting carbon-fibre inlets located on top of the rear hatch to cool the turbo compressor inlet air temperatures.

Chevrolet also brought back the iconic split window for the ZR1, which was last seen on the C2-generation Corvette and quietly previewed on the Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car. This wasn’t done purely for aesthetics, as the carbon-fibre “spine” between the two rear windows also serves to extract heat from the engine bay.

While the changes are many on the outside, the cockpit remains familiar but with unique touches like ZR1 badging, a new stitch pattern for the doors and a boost gauge. New customisation options have been added, including new colour schemes, full-length racing stripes, painted brake calipers and more.

Production of the ZR1 will start next year at General Motors’ Bowling Green assembly plant in Kentucky. To drive home just how potent its latest creation is, the carmaker stated at the end of its release that the ZR1 clocked a faster peak speed than the production C7 ZR1 on its first lap at the Milford Proving Ground’s MRC test track.

Chevrolet engineers also clocked a sub-10-second quarter-mile time on the ZR1’s first launch, while all four test drivers clocked over 322 km/h (200 mph) peak speed on their very first laps at the Nürburgring with ease.

