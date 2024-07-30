Proton eMas EV to be unveiled this Friday – rebadged Geely Galaxy E5 SUV confirmed as first model

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / July 30 2024 9:01 pm

This just in – Proton has released a teaser of its first electric vehicle, branded eMas (stylised e.MAS), which it will reveal in just three days (Friday, July 2)! This is a huge surprise, as we only expected the car to be launched in December, as per what the national carmaker has previously promised.

We’ve known that the car – tipped to be called the eMas7 or eMas E7 – will be based on the new Geely Galaxy E5 for a while now, but this image is the first time Proton has officially confirmed it. The SUV silhouette is clearly visible, but it’s the rising window line aft of the C-pillars that definitively ties it to the E5.

This means the new EV will utilise the E5’s Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA) and its tech, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen. The Geely version is also offered with an in-house 16-speaker, 1,000-watt Flyme Sound system (including headrest speakers), but it’s unclear if Proton’s car will have it.

Proton eMas E7 render

Also expected to be shared with the E5 are the mechanicals. That car is offered in China with a single electric motor at the front, producing 218 PS (160 kW) and 320 Nm of torque. A choice of two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries – 49.52 and 60.22 kWh – deliver a CLTC-rated range of 440 and 530 km respectively, although you can expect the real-world figures to be much shorter.

As for pricing, the E5 is priced between 123,000 yuan (RM78,300) and 157,000 yuan (RM100,100). Expect the Malaysian version to retail slightly higher, given that the same has happened to Proton’s other models.

The SUV is not the only model set to be introduced under the eMas banner – Proton has previously teased another sedan and SUV/hatchback, which we are expecting to be an S70 Hybrid and a rebadged Geometry Xingyuan.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.