Geometry Xingyuan leaked – BYD Dolphin rival, up to 116 PS; cheaper Proton EV to slot under eMas7?

Posted in Cars, Geometry, International News / By Jonathan Lee / July 15 2024 11:39 am

While the Geely Galaxy E5 is set to go on sale in China soon, another Geely electric vehicle is waiting in the wings in the shape of the Geometry Xingyuan. The car, which has listed on the Middle Kingdom’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) website according to Car News China, is a budget-oriented hatchback designed to take on the popular BYD Dolphin.

It appears that Geometry vehicles on the lower end of the price spectrum get the “Geome” branding rather than the flat Geely badge, just like the Panda Mini, Knight and Kart. At first glance, the Xingyuan’s pebble-smooth design owes quite a lot to its stablemate, the smart #1, most notably the black slit in the C-/D-pillars for the “floating roof” look, triangular taillights and available two-tone colour scheme.

There are some unique touches, however, including the sweptback headlights, BMW-style pull-up flush door handles and a range of distinctive alloy wheel and hubcap designs.

Like the Dolphin, the Xingyuan is fairly small – the MIIT listing puts it at 4,135 mm long, 1,805 mm wide and 1,570 mm tall (with a 2,650 mm wheelbase), meaning that it’s slightly larger than the Perodua Ativa. Against the BYD, the Geometry is 155 mm shorter, 35 mm wider and exactly the same height, while its wheelbase is 50 mm shorter.

The Xingyuan will be available in two versions, one with 79 PS (58 kW) and the other with 116 PS (85 kW), both juiced by a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery of an unknown capacity.

Could Proton bring in the Xingyuan as a more affordable EV under the eMas (stylised as e.MAS) umbrella? There’s a lot of space under its first electric model (tipped to be called eMas7 or eMas E7), which is a rebadged Galaxy E5 and will thus be a C-segment SUV that’s larger than the X70. It will also be closer to Malaysia buyers’ tastes compared to the tiny, bargain-basement Panda Mini.

