Beijing 2024: Geely Panda Knight, Kart, RM35k – could Proton rebadge smaller-than-Kancil EVs to fight P2?

April 30 2024

At Auto China 2024 in Beijing, we managed to check out the latest Geely Panda Mini models, the Panda Knight and Panda Kart, the latter being launched at the show. The company’s cheap and cheerful EVs have been around since late 2022, but this is the first time we’ve clapped our eyes on them.

They are certainly tiny – the Knight measures just 3,135 mm long, 1,565 mm wide and 1,655 mm tall, with its wheelbase a scant 2,015 mm long. The bespoilered Kart model is slightly longer at 3,150 mm (it’s also 15 mm narrower and 30 mm taller, the latter on account of sizeable rear wing), but they’re still minuscule – by comparison, a Perodua Kancil is 260 mm longer in length and wheelbase.

Both cars are obvious derivatives of the Panda Mini, sharing that car’s round headlights, clamshell bonnet, pill-shaped body side indentations, body-coloured B-pillar “fin” and C-shaped taillights. Where they differ are in their styling treatments, with the Knight taking on a rugged mini-4×4 bent.

Geely Panda Knight (left) and Kart

The orange car you see here sports the obligatory black plastic body cladding (with a cool speckled finish), chunky front and rear bumpers, a new front “grille” with six raised “dashes”, a rear spoiler and 14-inch two-tone alloy wheels.

Then there are the bits that push the Knight into ridiculous Ford Bronco-aping territory, such as the bonnet-mounted grab handles, tow hooks, roof rails and even a ladder on the driver’s side. These look to be merely decorative, however – I wouldn’t recommend you putting any form of load on them, and you should definitely refrain from climbing that ladder.

Geely Panda Kart

Meanwhile, the Panda Kart looks like it’s ready for the race track, with details like a deep front air dam, side skirts, fake front fender vents and a sizeable rear diffuser, plus the aforementioned rear wing. The flat hubcaps for the steel wheels also feature a cute design that mimics the directional buttons on a game controller. You also get pink accents throughout if you choose the black paint.

Despite the look-faster bits, all Panda Mini models get the same front motor, producing 41 PS (30 kW) and 110 Nm of torque – barely enough for them to reach a top speed of 100 km/h. On the flip side, both the Knight and Kart get the latest Mini’s upgraded 17.03 kWh battery, which delivers a range of 200 km on China’s lenient CLTC cycle.

They can also be DC fast charged at up to 22 kW – taking the battery from 30 to 80% charge in 30 minutes – while a 6 kW AC wallbox can charge the Panda Knight and Kart from 20 to 100% in four and a half hours. The charge ports are located at the front, where you’ll also find the “Geome” badging; the cars are sold through both Geely and Geometry channels.

All Panda Mini models are identical on the inside, save for some minor trim and colour changes. That means you get a barebones four-seater cabin entirely made out of hard plastics. Despite this, it looks pretty modern, helped by the fitment of an eight-inch freestanding infotainment touchscreen and a slimline 9.2-inch LCD instrument display.

You also get some nice-to-have mod-cons, such as automatic air conditioning, power windows (auto down, but not up) and a rotary gear selector, although the handbrake is still a manual lever. You also get a surprisingly decent amount of rear seat space; this comes at the expense of boot space, which is practically non-existent with all seats up.

It’s in the safety department where the Panda Mini models let the side down. There’s just one airbag for the driver (the passenger gets a couple of storage cubbies instead), and you can forget about having autonomous emergency braking – you don’t even get stability control!

The flip side is that the Panda Mini models are cheap. There are no prices for the Panda Kart yet, but the Panda Knight retails at 53,900 yuan (RM35,500). That would make it an ideal candidate for a cheap Proton electric vehicle, although the national carmaker would have to modify it to pass UN ECE regulations – think dual airbags and stability control at the minimum.

What do you think – should Proton bring in the Panda Mini models to take Perodua head-on? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

GALLERY: Geely Panda Knight at Geely Driving Experience 2024

