Proton X10 based on Geely Panda Mini for Malaysia?

In Cars, Geely, Proton / By Paul Tan / 20 June 2023 10:12 am / 2 comments





Our rendering of a Geely Panda Mini with a Proton “infinite weave” grille

This cute little hatchback you see here went viral on social media a few weeks ago. It is called the Geely Panda Mini, and being a Geely product these days many will start to wonder if it will eventually make it to Proton showrooms in Malaysia as a Proton-badged product. They even started to give it a name – Proton X10, a name using the smallest possible number, befitting of what could be the smallest Proton ever.

The Geely Panda Mini is a four-seater with just two doors and a tiny footprint. Breaking out the measuring tape, it measures 3,065 mm long, 1,522 mm wide, 1,600 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,015 mm. That is really small – a Perodua Axia is larger than that.

Mini EVs seem to be a China thing so far. The Geely Panda Mini has many competitors including the Chery QQ Ice Cream, the Pocco Duoduo and Meimei, the Jiayuan Komi and various mini EVs from Wuling.

They all have relatively small batteries and low powered motors coupled with low top speeds. We’re talking about ranges of between 150-200km and below, motor power of 40-50 horsepower and below, and top speeds of about 100 km/h and below.

When you think about using one of these products, using it to go to the pasar or nearby shops comes to mind. But sometimes we wonder if the maths work out, to invest in a totally separate vehicle for just short distance travel purposes, where we end up trading additional monetary expenditure for some savings in fuel consumption and perhaps more ease of parking.

The relatively small battery and thus the short range also needs a dense charging network, something that is still lacking in Malaysia.

Somehow it works in China, which is a very mature market for EVs, but it’s a relatively untested concept elsewhere. Nevertheless, some Chinese companies are trying to export these small EVs. Wuling sells them in Indonesia and found out they manage to sell about 700 units a month based on our quick search.

We have even seen one of Wuling’s mini EVs in Malaysia back in April 2022, but more than a year has passed since then and there has been no news of any distributor taking up the brand here, or seen it being sold by any grey importers.

If sold cheap enough, would you buy a mini EV such as this as your first and primary mode of transport? Do you think this would work for students or young adults just starting to work? Or are they better off buying a Perodua Axia? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.