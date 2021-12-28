In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 December 2021 4:14 pm / 0 comments

The Jiayuan Komi is another mini electric vehicle that has gone on sale in China, joining the likes of the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, Chery QQ Ice Cream and Pocco Duoduo. According to CarNewsChina, the Komi starts at 56,800 yuan (RM37,286) and peaks at 67,800 yuan (RM44,522), making it quite a bit pricier compared to the competition.

Measuring in at 2,998 mm long, 1,478 mm wide and 1,555 mm tall, the two-door Komi boasts a wheelbase spanning 2,000 mm that provides seating for up to four people. To make it stand out, the city EV is styled to feature oval-shaped headlamps, a perforated lower intake and a Jeep-like upper grille, while the wheels are quite large at 15 inches.

The higher price point also nets buyers a rather nice cabin, with things like a multi-function steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, a rotary gear selector on the centre stack, perforated seats, bright upholstery and trim, as well as ambient lighting. The seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system also offers CarLife, which is Baidu’s alternative to Apple CarPlay.

The Komi is offered with a choice of two electric motors, with the first providing 27 hp and 90 Nm of torque, while a more powerful option is rated at 41 hp and 110 Nm. There are also two battery options available, including a 17.8-kWh unit that provides 161 km of range, and a 30-kWh option for 322 km. Regardless of the combination, the top speed is 100 km/h.

Jiayuan Electric Vehicles, the company behind the Komi, says its EV has a structure that uses more than 60% high-strength steel and passes the European Union’s M1 Whole Vehicle Type-Approval (WVTA) certification as well as Japan’s K-car standard.

Available equipment for the Komi includes two airbags, a reverse camera, reverse sensors, keyless entry and start, heated side mirrors, manual air-conditioning, ESC, hill start assist, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold function), a tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, halogen projector headlamps and LED taillights.