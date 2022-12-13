In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 December 2022 4:32 pm / 1 comment

Geely Auto has added a particularly cute electric vehicle (EV) to its line-up. This is the Panda Mini EV, a small city car that occupies the same segment as the Jiayuan Komi, Wuling Nano EV and Chery QQ Ice Cream.

Also referred to as the M2 prior to its introduction, the Panda Mini is a four-seater with just two doors and a tiny footprint. Breaking out the measuring tape, it measures 3,065 mm long, 1,522 mm wide, 1,600 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,015 mm – a Perodua Axia is larger.

To maximise interior space, the EV has a boxy body, although it boasts styling cues that are reflective of its name. These include plenty of rounded edges, large circular headlamps and a three-spoke wheel design that can sort of pass for panda footprints.

If you’ll notice, the charging door on the blanked-out grille carries the script ‘Geome’, which is a reference to Geely’s sub-brand. According to Chinese media outlets, the Panda Mini was originally meant to be a Geometry product, but management decided that it should be parked under the Geely banner instead.

The obvious colour scheme for the EV is a mix of black and white, but there will be several options available to customers as well. Like its rivals, the Panda Mini will be relatively affordable, with a rumoured price range of between 40,000 and 50,000 yuan (RM25,385 to RM31,731).

Final specifications aren’t available just yet, but based on details obtained from China’s ministry for industry and information technology, the Panda Mini will feature a front-mounted electric motor rated at 41 PS (40 hp or 30 kW) as well as a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from Guoxuan High-Tech capable of providing up to 150 km of range.