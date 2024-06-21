Proton eMas EV rendered – rebadged Geely Galaxy E5

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / June 21 2024 7:16 pm

News regarding Proton’s first electric vehicle have been coming thick and fast over the past few months, culminating in the launch of a dedicated eMas brand for new energy vehicles (NEVs) earlier this month. We also know that the car itself will almost certainly take the form of a rebadged Geely Galaxy E5, which is already being developed with right-hand-drive markets in mind, according to reports.

Now, Photoshop expert Theophilus Chin has come up with what he believes such a vehicle will look like wearing Proton badges. That’s about the only change done to the car visually, in line with Proton’s other Geely-based models such as the X70, X50, X90 and S70.

That means the as-yet-unnamed C-segment SUV carries over the design of the Galaxy E5 unchanged, including the sharp headlights, illuminated “grille” pattern, L-shaped bumper corners, gloss black wheel arch extensions and scalloped sides. The tiger head roundel at the front does at least look to be illuminated, which is a very nice touch.

At the rear, the Galaxy E5’s full-width taillights (with the Galaxy sub-brand’s “dashes” in the middle) and large rear diffuser have been augmented by the “Proton” script on the tailgate and the eMas logo on the bottom right. We should point out that Proton’s teaser for the final model features a slightly different design for the headlights, with an indicator strip at the top and hexagonal daytime running lights.

Chin even took the effort to render the interior of the eMas, essentially with the Galaxy E5’s minimalist dashboard, 10.25-inch digital instrument display and 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen flipped, plus the Proton logo on the steering wheel airbag boss.

The image contains some neat Easter eggs, including “Kajang” in the weather forecast in the centre screen. The E5 will also be available with a Flyme Sound system with 16 speakers and a whopping 1,000 watts of output, although it remains to be seen if the Proton version will carry that over.

Like the Galaxy E5, the first eMas model will be built on Geely’s Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA). Technical details of the Galaxy E5 have yet to be revealed, but reports suggest it will be powered by a single motor producing 218 PS (160 kW) to enable a top speed of 175 km/h, paired with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. Expect these to be carried over to the eMas version.

Following on from this car will be five new models built on Proton’s Global Modular Architecture (GMA). These will include petrol-powered, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles, intended for domestic and export consumption and planned to help boost the company’s volume by up to 200,000 units.

