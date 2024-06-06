Proton S70 sales update – over 2,000 units delivered in May, best-selling C-segment sedan; 9,583 total units

Deliveries of the Proton S70 have reached a total of 9,583 units since the sedan was launched back in November last year. This figure includes the 109 units delivered in December 2023 as well as the current year-to-date tally of 9,474 units for 2024.

The latter was revealed in Proton’s May 2024 sales results, where the company said 2,011 units of the S70 were sold in that month. Since the start of this year, sales of the S70 have crossed 2,000 units in a month three times, namely in February (2,314 units), March (2,072 units) as well as May.

The only months where sales of the S70 were below 2,000 units in a month so far this year were January (1,442 units) and April (1,635 units). With 9,474 units sold as at the end of May 2024, the S70 is the best-selling C-segment sedan in the country this year.

The S70 is offered in four variants, with the Executive being the entry-level option priced at RM73,800 on-the-road without insurance. This is followed by the Premium at RM79,800, the Flagship at RM89,800 and the range-topping Flagship X at RM94,800.

All variants are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine rated at 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 226 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Gerard Lye

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard's strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

