Proton sold 13,602 units in February 2024 – 20.5% market share, Saga top seller, S70 moves into 2nd spot

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / March 6 2024 2:46 pm

Proton has announced that it sold 13,602 units (domestic and export) in February, making for a 5.6% increase from the 12,882 units it shifted in January. The national automaker said that the combined tally of 26,484 units for the first two months represents a 3% improvement in volume compared to the same period last year.

As for market share, the company estimates it to be at 20.5%, which is good enough for it to maintain its second-place ranking in overall sales. It added that its export business jumped by 223% to 346 units in February compared to January, while year-to-date export growth stands at 50.5%, with 453 units sold to overseas markets so far.

In terms of model specific numbers, the Saga continues to be the brand’s top seller, with 6,212 units sold in February, making it the fifth consecutive month the model has exceeded the 6,000 unit a month mark. The company added that with 12,341 units sold in the first two months of 2024, year-to-date sales for the Saga are 10.9% higher than the same period in 2023.

In second place was the S70 sedan, with 2,314 units delivered last month, making for a 60.5% increase from the 1,442 units managed in January. The company said that the numbers for the model are expected to grow in the coming months as production continues to ramp up.

The third-best performer for Proton last month was the Persona, with 1,859 units sold. The sedan finished slightly ahead of the X50, which recorded 1,816 units for the month.Elsewhere, sales of the Iriz increased slightly by 3.8% to 543 units, while X70 numbers also improved compared to January, with 445 units sold last month.

As for the X90, 374 units units were delivered last month, while the discontinued Exora continued to sell out its available stock, with 39 units sold.

“Proton has continued its positive trajectory in the second month of the year, with sales underpinned by consistent domestic demand as well as increased export growth. Therefore, our export markets will be an important area of growth in 2024 and we also have high expectations for the S70 to dominate its segment as deliveries continue to ramp up in the coming months,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

