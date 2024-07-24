Proton eMas lineup teased – S70 Hybrid, Geometry Xingyuan EV to join Geely Galaxy E5-based SUV?

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / July 24 2024 4:21 pm

Proton has sprung quite a surprise by teasing new models under its eMas (stylised as e.MAS) new energy vehicle (NEV) sub-brand. We thought there was only going to be one electric SUV based on the Geely Galaxy E5, but it looks like there will be a sedan and a second hatchback/SUV as well.

The identity of these cars is a bit of a mystery. Geely offers several electrified sedans in China, including the plug-in hybrid Preface L Zhiqing and Emgrand L Hi-P, but the silhouette shown here appears to be identical to the S70. This points to the car being an electrified version of Proton’s existing four-door.

Helpfully, Geely already sells a hybrid version of the related fourth-generation Emgrand, powered by a 132 PS/175 Nm 1.8 litre methanol-capable naturally-aspirated four-cylinder. This is paired with a 136 PS/320 Nm electric motor, a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) and a 1.83 kWh battery.

This revelation hasn’t exactly come completely out the blue. It’s been reported that Geely is open to working with Malaysia to introduce methanol-powered cars in the country, although there weren’t any details regarding an eventual timeline. The arrival of an S70 Hybrid that drinks methanol could mean the fuel is coming to our shores much faster than we expected.

The second car is well-known to us already. This is almost certainly the electric SUV build on the bones of the Galaxy E5, tipped to be called the eMas7 or eMas E7. Set to go on sale in China very soon, the Geely version will be offered with a single electric motor at the front, producing 218 PS (160 kW) and 320 Nm of torque. A choice of two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries – 49.52 and 60.22 kWh – deliver a CLTC-rated range of 440 and 530 km respectively. Expect the Proton version to utilise the same mechanicals.

As for the third and final model, we’re completely stumped. The silhouette brings to mind the smart #1, but as you all probably know, that car has 1) already been launched in Malaysia and 2) is being offered under the completely separate smart banner, even though it too is being sold through Proton’s Pro-Net subsidiary.

Our best guess is a Proton version of the Geometry Xingyuan, which bears some design similarities with the #1 but has a slightly less upright glasshouse than the teaser suggests. Revealed in a filing with China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), this electric hatchback will compete with the BYD Dolphin and is slated to be offered in 79 PS (58 kW) and 116 PS (85 kW) versions with an LFP battery.

With news about the eMas sub-brand coming this thick and fast, it’s likely we’ll see these cars very soon ahead of the first model going on sale in December, although the teaser only tells us to stay tuned for more. What do you think – are you excited for Proton’s eMas lineup? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

GALLERY: Proton eMas7/eMas E7 renders

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.