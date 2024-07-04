Proton S70 – 1,440 units sold in June, surpasses 10k units in 2024; higher volume than X50 SUV this year

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / July 4 2024 10:13 am

Sales of the Proton S70 may have only kicked off this year, but the new sedan has already been a runaway success, with sales surpassing 10,000 units. Pushing the car past the milestone were June sales of 1,440 units, just behind the revised 2024 X50 (1,711 units).

In fact, with a total of 10,914 units sold in the past six months, the S70 has handily outperformed the X50 (10,204 units) this year. Proton continues to claim that the car has led the C-segment sedan standings every month, even though, in reality, the car straddles both the B- and C-segments.

Even with sales at their lowest since January (1,442 units), the S70 was still the company’s second best-selling sedan after the Saga, sales of which hit 5,441 units for a six-month total of 34,838 units. A solid month for the Persona (1,309 units sold, 9,753 units total) capped off a strong showing for Proton’s four-doors.

Overall, the national carmaker sold 12.2% fewer cars in June compared to the previous month at 10,999 units, affected by an expected low total industry volume (TIV) and a planned one-week plant shutdown to implement operational improvements.

Launched in late November, the S70 is available in four variants – the Executive at RM73,800, the Premium at RM79,800, the Flagship at RM89,800 and the range-topping Flagship X at RM94,800. All are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged MPI three-cylinder engine that puts out 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. Read and watch our review here.

