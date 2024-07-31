Honda Integra gains new Anniversary Special Limited Edition in China – styling pack plenty of red details

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / July 31 2024 3:02 pm

The Chinese-market Honda Integra is now available in ‘Anniversary Special Limited Edition’ guise, with limited numbers of the styling package offered to customers who are willing to pay the premium of 1,688 yuan (about RM1k) on top of the standard model that ranges between 129,900 and 186,900 yuan (RM83k and RM119k).

With the Anniversary Special Limited Edition package, the Integra gains decals on its body, including red stripes that run from the bonnet all the way to the boot lid. You’ll also find touches of black on the front fenders and doors, which sport the words ‘Limited Edition’ and ‘Integrate Your Desire’. The Integra can be fitted with Mugen accessories in China, but this isn’t part of the package offered.

In keeping with the theme, the side mirror caps are also finished in red, with the hue also used for parts of the dashboard and door cards. A ‘Limited Edition’ badge on the dash serves to remind passengers that they’re in a unique Integra, and the cupholders are perfectly sized to hold an Integra-branded water bottle – one of the swag items you get along with a luggage bag and backpack.

Despite the iconic nameplate, the Integra sold in China is essentially the 11th-generation Civic that we have here. Honda has two joint ventures in China, with GAC-Honda being responsible for building and selling the Integra. The company can’t market the model as a Civic (which has a different face) because that right belongs to Dongfeng Honda, which is the Japanese carmaker’s other joint venture in the country.

The Integra is offered with two powertrains in China, the first with a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 240 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT driving the front wheels.

The other option features Honda’s e:HEV system that sees a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine running on the Atkinson cycle developing 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 182 Nm. This primarily acts as a generator for a lithium-ion battery which then powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 315 Nm. When needed, the engine can provide direct drive via a lock-up clutch at higher speeds for better efficiency, exactly like it is here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.