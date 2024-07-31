SmartLane not implemented on KL-Karak Highway due to factors such as winding paths, hilly terrain

SmartLane routes which have been activated on several stretches of highway in Malaysia cannot be implemented on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway due to several factors, such as its winding and hilly nature, reported The Star.

Road shoulder width and geometric factors of the highway alignment need to be taken into account before a SmartLane can be activated, said works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“For this reason, the SmartLane cannot be implemented on the [KL-Karak] Expressway, as the width of the road shoulder in the emergency lane is insufficient for vehicles other than the winding and hilly route along the expressway,” he said, in response to a question by Manolan Mohamad in the Dewan Negara asking if the government plans to implement a SmartLane along the KL-Karak Expressway to reduce congestion.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and highway concessionaire Anih Bhd have however planned several short-, medium- and long-term solutions to overcome the congestion problem on the highway, the works minister said.

Among the measures will be lane channelisation at KM64.3 near the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) intersection, at the U-turn at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Bentong, and the slip road to Genting Highlands.

