2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan in Malaysia, RM30.6k

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / August 1 2024 6:26 pm

Now in Malaysia is the all-new 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan, priced between RM30,600 and RM32,200. There are three model variants and five colour options with every Royal Enfield Himalayan sold in Malaysia coming with three-year manufacturing warranty and road side assist as well as three complimentary motorcycle service.

The Himalayan Base model does in Kaza Brown and is priced at RM30,600 while the two colour option for the Pass model variant priced at RM31,100 are Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue. The Summit model comes in Hanle Black at RM31,500 for the spoked wheel variant while the Kamel White with tubeless wheels is priced at RM32,200.

Power for the new Himalayan comes from Royal Enfield’s Sherpa 450 liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill displacing 452 cc, fed by EFI via a 42 mm throttle body with ride-by-wire throttle. Coming with DOHC and four-valves, the Himalayan gets 40 hp at 8,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Power goes to the rear wheel via six-speed gearbox and designed with a lighter clutch lever pull for ease of riding. Spoked wheels are standard across the Himalayan range except for the Summit Kamel White model, with a 21-inch wheel in front and a 17-inch unit at the back with 90/90-21 and 140/80-17 tyres fitted.

Suspension uses 43 mm diameter upside-down forks in front and a preload-adjustable monoshock holds up the back with 200 mm of suspension travel at both ends. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, the front with a 320 mm diameter disc and dual-piston calliper while the back gets a 270 mm disc and single-piston calliper while two-channel ABS, switchable for off-road duty, is standard equipment.

The seat on the Himalayan is a split unit with height set at 825 mm, adjustable to 845 mm while the optional low seat sets seat height at 805 mm, raisable to 825 mm. The seat is narrower between the legs, allowing better control riding standing up and easier to get feet firmly on the floor when sitting.

The redesigned fuel tank, cut narrower from the previous Himalayan, carries 17-litres of fuel with a wet weight of 191 kg. The instrument panel is a 4-inch diameter LCD unit and features connectivity to the rider’s smartphone along with full map navigation using Google Maps, as well as music and call management through the new joystick control on the handlebar pod.

