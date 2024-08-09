A Volvo Made For You showcase in Sentul Depot – over RM25k in EV rebates, plus Selekt pre-owned deals

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / August 9 2024 5:38 pm

Following on from our gallery post from earlier this week, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) is now holding its A Volvo Made For You showcase at Sentul Depot until August 11. The customised vehicles we showed you previously are making their public debuts here, providing some inspiration for personalisation.

But first, a bit about the deals in store – exclusive to this event are discounts on the XC40 and C40 Recharge EVs on top of rebates of up to RM25,000. Alternatively, you’ll be able to get the cars with a Made For You accessories package worth RM43,000, which includes larger 20-inch alloy wheels, a hubcap kit, side steps, mud flaps, an illuminated tailgate scuff plate and a digital rear-view mirror.

No matter which one you go for, you’ll receive a service package, digital services and 24-hour roadside assistance, all lasting five years. These go on top of a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

On to the personalised vehicles, which include “All-Black” versions of the XC40 and C40 EVs, wrapped in matte black – a finish that extends to the wheels and even the Volvo iron mark badges. Also shown is a C40 in light Yacht Blue and an attention-grabbing XC40 wrapped in a mural said to depict friluftsliv, the Scandinavian concept of connecting with nature.

Also on offer are a variety of Volvo Selekt pre-owned models, including SUVs like the XC60 and XC90 and sedans like the S60 and S90. Prices start from as low as RM189,800 for the XC40 EV, and if you’re looking for a quintessential Volvo wagon, there are a few units of the V60 Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid that start from RM269,800.

