2024 Volvo S60 in Malaysia – CKD PHEV updated with new wheels, colour, 6.4 kW OBC; priced from RM316k

November 20 2023

Here’s a live gallery of the Volvo S60 that has been revised for the 2024 model year. First announced in September this year, the locally-assembled sedan gets some minor changes to its kit list as well as colour palette.

As before, the S60 only comes in one Recharge T8 Ultimate variant, which is now priced at RM315,888 on-the-road without insurance. In terms of equipment revisions, the S60’s 19-inch wheels now sport a six-spoke design with black accents and 235/40 profile tyres. As for the colours, there’s a new Vapour Grey option that joins Crystal White, Onyx Black and Platinum Grey.

The onboard AC charger also got an upgrade to handle up to 6.4 kW instead of the previous 3.7 kW. With a charger capable of that output, charging the 18.8 kWh battery (this update was introduced last April) fully will take three hours – you get 90 km of pure electric driving range.

The 2024 S60 will come with complimentary five-year access to digital services, including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play Store and the Volvo Cars app remote functions. The Google built-in infotainment system also gains the YouTube app that can be used when the vehicle is stationary – this will be pushed to existing S60 models with the same system through on over-the-air (OTA) update.

Beyond these adjustments, the rest of the S60 remains unchanged from before. The standard plug-in hybrid powertrain is made up of a 2.0 litre turbocharged and supercharged inline-four petrol engine serves up 317 PS and 400 Nm of torque, which is augmented by a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 145 PS and 309 Nm for a total system output of 462 PS and 709 Nm.

Together with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this setup enables a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds, a limited top speed of 180 km/h and will return a combined fuel consumption as low las 1.4 l/100 km.

2024 Volvo S60 Recharge T8 Ultimate spec sheet; click to enlarge

The kit list includes a head-up display, City Safety (AEB), lane keep assist, off road mitigation with road edge detection, blind spot monitoring with steer assist, cross traffic alert with auto brake, run-off road protection, adaptive cruise control, Pilot Assist, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen as well as a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

All exterior colours are paired with a Charcoal interior that also includes Charcoal Open Grid fabric/leather seat upholstery and Metal Mesh décor. Each S60 purchase comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and the PHEV battery is covered for eight years or 160,000 km.

GALLERY: 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge T8 Ultimate

GALLERY: 2023 Volvo S60 Recharge T8 Ultimate

GALLERY: 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge T8 Ultimate Malaysian brochure

