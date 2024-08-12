2024 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Max Malaysian review – at RM196k, is it too expensive for its own good?

Posted in Car Reviews, Cars, Hyundai, Video Reviews, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / August 12 2024 1:19 pm

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson finally made its three-year trek to Malaysia late last year. So delayed was its arrival that its launch came just 11 days before the facelifted model was revealed to the world. Not a very auspicious start, then, but perhaps it can redeem itself where the driving experience is concerned – something we’ll suss out in this review.

First, the pricing, which starts from RM158,888 on-the-road without insurance for the base 2.0 Lite. But the ones you’ll really want are the turbocharged models – the RM178,888 1.6T Plus and the car you see here, the range-topping 1.6T Max, the latter retailing at an eye-watering RM195,888.

That amount of money buys you a 1.6 litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 180 PS at 5,500 rpm and 265 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm. All that is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which still uses dry instead of wet clutches.

Outdated it may be, but the Tucson still looks fresh, what with its striking full-width parametric grille, hidden-until-lit daytime running lights, razor-sharp side surfacing and claw-like full-width taillights. The inside is just as dramatic with a dual-cockpit design flowing into a waterfall centre console.

The tech is where the Tucson shows its age, with a relatively small 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and just an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen – albeit one equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. And while you do get features such as a Qi wireless charger and powered, heated and ventilated front seats, even this top-spec Max only gets a reverse camera and just six speakers.

The Tucson also lets the side down on the safety front, despite the Max coming with the full SmartSense suite of driver assists such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist. That’s because these features are not available on the other models – not even AEB.

Here, however, we’re only focusing on the Max and the driving experience it offers. Does the Tucson possess the substance under the skin to justify the high price? Watch our video review below to find out.

