2024 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Max in Malaysia – ADAS, dual-zone climate control, digital instruments; RM196k

The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson was launched last November, bringing a line-up of three variants – the 2.0 Lite, 1.6T Plus and the 1.6T Max; it is the 1.6T Max for which we can bring a live image gallery.

Priced at RM195,888 on-the-road without insurance, the Tucson 1.6T Max, like the other two variants, are based on the long-wheelbase version of the SUV model, like the one sold in the United States, which means dimensions of 4,630 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and 1,665 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,755 mm. Luggage capacity here is 582 litres, or up to 1,903 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Being the top variant, powertrain is comprised of the manufacturer’s Smartstream G.16 T-GDI 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine, producing 180 PS at 5,500 rpm and 265 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm. Engine output is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, propelling the vehicle from 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds, and to a top speed of 201 km/h.

Exterior kit unique to the 1.6T Max includes front parking sensors, LED combination taillights and aluminium roof rails, while rolling stock for this variant mirrors those of the 1.6T Plus, which are 19-inch alloy wheels shod in 235/55 tyres.

Meanwhile, interior equipment gained by the top variant includes eight-way powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a powered tailgate, an electrochromic rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers and a wireless charger.

All three variants get seven airbags as standard, along with ABS, ESC, hill start assist, and Isofix mounts for the outer rear seats. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in particular gets a step-up when opting for the 1.6T Max, gaining functions not found on the 2.0 Lite and 1.6T Plus.

Namely, these are Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop & go, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with junction support (AEB), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) and motion sensing for the Rear Occupant Alert.

As the top variant of its line-up, the Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Max – priced at RM195,888 – is in the ballpark of range-topping C-segment SUVs from other makes, such as the Honda CR-V e:HEV RS at RM195,900, and the Mazda CX-5 2.5T AWD High at RM191,170. Check out our comprehensive live image gallery of the 2024 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Max, here.

