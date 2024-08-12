Police conducted Ops Samseng Jalanan at “Ulu Yam circuit” – 40 summonses issued for various offences

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / August 12 2024 9:43 am

A total of 40 summonses were issued during Ops Samseng Jalanan, which was conducted by the traffic investigation and enforcement division (BSPT) of the Hulu Selangor district police yesterday (August 11, 2024) from 7am to 10am.

According to district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim, the operation was carried out to curb and prevent traffic violations in the area. Monitoring by the police revealed the Jalan Ulu Yam Bharu-Sungai Tua route in Batang Kali is a popular route for convoys of drivers and motorcyclists. Some of these motorists were found to be driving dangerously and used the route to test the performance of their high-powered vehicles.

“Among the offences committed were overtaking on double lines, exceeding speed limits, driving without a licence, and using mobile phones while driving. However, no vehicles were seized, and no drivers were detained during this operation,” said Faizal in a report by NST.

“So far, the police have not received any reports of racing, but we will continue to monitor the situation. Drivers and motorcyclists are reminded to drive as safely as possible, adhere to traffic laws, and not be selfish,” he added.

