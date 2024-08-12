Joint operation by JPJ, DoE, narcotics division sees 967 summonses issued, 29 vehicles seized in KL

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / August 12 2024 1:35 pm

A joint operation held in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday saw a total of 967 summonses issued, and 29 vehicles seized, from a total of 2,397 vehicles which were inspected throughout the operation, reported The Star.

The operation was led by the city traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT), and jointly conducted with the narcotic crime investigation department, the road transport department (JPJ) and the department of environment (DOE), according to the report.

This was held across various locations in the city, including Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Bangsar, from 11am on Saturday to 5am on Sunday. “A total of eight people were detained after they tested positive for drugs while 13 others were picked up for drunk driving,” said city deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob.

The operation’s main objective was to ensure the motorists adhere to traffic regulations, Azry said. Upon checking of exhaust sound levels, the DOE found that several motorcycles had been illegally modified, he added. “This will be carried out every week following complaints from the public on noisy exhausts and dangerous stunts performed by some road users,” the deputy police chief said.

“Anyone who performs dangerous stunts on the road will be detained and prosecuted under the Road Transport Act 1987,” Azry said, and reminded the public to follow instructions from the authorities, including stopping their vehicles at roadblocks.

