NeXV Manufacturing says build of its NEV assembly plant in Rembau on track for early 2025 completion

Posted in Local News, Neta / By Anthony Lim / August 13 2024 3:30 pm

In January, NexV Manufacturing – a joint venture between glove manufacturer Careplus Group and GoAuto Group – announced that construction on its upcoming electric vehicle assembly plant in the Chembong Industrial Area in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan had begun. By April, work had reached 30%, with piling, reinforcement bar installation and foam works for ground beams and stumps for the facility completed.

To date, the structure, assembly floor and electrical substation has been installed, with the company stating that the first phase of the project is on track for completion by the start of 2025.

The plant will have an initial annual production capacity of 50,000 units annually, but phases two and three, which will begin in 2026 and 2028 respectively, will expand production capacity to 100,000 units a year. Incidentally, the latter is a doubling of that first indicated back in January.

Manufacturing will centre on Neta-branded models, including the Neta V, but the company has also inked a deal with Central Auto Distributors (CADB) a subsidiary of Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (Pekema), to assemble the Dongfeng Box S31, also known as the Nammi 01. which is set to enter the local market next year. NeXV was also slated to assemble Skyworth EVs, but the deal was subsequently dissolved.

The company said that the plant will feature ESG right from the start. Once operations begin in 2025, the plant expects to reduce its carbon footprint through eco-friendly solutions, including technologies that produce zero wastewater discharge, zero noise pollution, while solid waste will be processed through recycling centres within the facility.

It added that a significant portion of factory’s energy will also be powered by solar panels to be installed on the roof of the plant. To cement the undertaking towards sustainability, the company recently transplanted a 30-year-old tree from Careplus Mall in Seremban 2 to the NeXV plant in Chembong.

