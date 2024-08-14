Selangor wants Tesla to invest in R&D centre as part of plans to expand in Asia – MB Amirudin Shari

Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari said the state welcomes Tesla to build a research and development centre, Berita Harian reported. This would be a continuation of the investment the pre-eminent electric vehicle maker has already funnelled into Selangor, such as its Malaysian headquarters in Cyberjaya and ASEAN’s largest Supercharger station in Gamuda Cove.
Amirudin said he understood the carmaker is planning to add to the number of charging stations in Malaysia as well as establishing a factory in the future, as the company looks to expand its business in Asia. “They have already opened their headquarters [in Selangor]. Maybe they will want to open a service centre after this because they want to expand their markets in Asia. If they have any R&D needs we welcome them.
“We have a lot more [investments] and we are now entering into semiconductors, with a site in Sepang and a number of other locations that we have focused on preparing for semiconductor [maufacturing] or any other industries,” he said.
The comments came after Amirudin was asked about a report that Tesla had cancelled plans to open an assembly plant in Thailand, Malaysia or Indonesia. That report, by the way, was refuted by the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI), although its minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz later stated that the company never made a commitment to open a factory here.
It was previously reported that a Tesla representative was scheduled to meet with MITI on August 22 to discuss further plans regarding the company’s investment in Malaysia. Tengku Zafrul has said the previous agreement included investments into the charging ecosystem, R&D and other related sectors.
again, stop sucking up to a bloody fascist
whats there to r & d in selangor that tesla can’t achieve in china and us? what can malaysia offer in r & d that china and us cannot offer?
currently, tesla shanghai pumps out a million teslas a year, all of which can satisfy and more of the demand in the whole of asia pacific. and it can double, triple its output if needed with a work force thats highly motivated, highly productive and extremely cost effective. coupled with monetary and all around support from shanghai municipality and the national gov.
why is there a need to built a tesla factory in malaysia?? or thailand? or indonesia? these 3 mkts in total only sells about 2.4 m cars per annum.
does one expect tesla to completely takeover the sales of 2.4m cars in these 3 countries? or 10% (240k) of it? or 5% (120k)?
in any of the scenario, there is no need to set up factories in south east asia.
unless all these south east asian countries places a huge import tax on shanghai made teslas, then maybe tesla will do a ckd factory in these countries in conjunction with a local partner. which is something tesla doesn’t believe in. and watch out for actions in kind from china towards all these countries taxing china made teslas….
thus there is practically zero reason for tesla to set up a factory in south east asia. the demand can all be satisfied via its shanghai factory.
indonesia offers the next best alternative to a tesla shanghai factory as it has most of the major raw materials, cheap clean energy to built a tesla, close to the cost at tesla shanghai. only variable it lacks is a highly qualified workforce. this will be tesla’s best alternative for a factory in asia pacific if it ever is kicked out of china for whatever reason.
malaysia is a market where tesla wants to sell its products into. it will develop all the ancillary biz to support that effort, ie the sales, service and charging network.
there won’t be the “tens of thousands” of “high paying” jobs forthcoming ….
why you so into jilat zionist. what ancillary business. they dont even bother doing body and paint for accident repair. they reuse hapseng and another. so no new investment pun.
Because Selangor don’t steal information and go other companies.
Sembang.. Silap la main ngan Tesla.. Elon x peduli menatang apa, dia nak orang sembah dia saja..dia cancel bila2 dia nak, dia tukar bila2 dia rasa nak.. Suruh dia invest sana sini, dia akan ckp “go fcuk yourself”
stop sucking up to zionist stupid PH pipol
the economy is industry driven…even higher ed also is industry driven. So why not get as many industries as u can…what happens next who knows