Selangor wants Tesla to invest in R&D centre as part of plans to expand in Asia – MB Amirudin Shari

Posted in Local News, Tesla Motors / By Jonathan Lee / August 14 2024 2:21 pm

Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari said the state welcomes Tesla to build a research and development centre, Berita Harian reported. This would be a continuation of the investment the pre-eminent electric vehicle maker has already funnelled into Selangor, such as its Malaysian headquarters in Cyberjaya and ASEAN’s largest Supercharger station in Gamuda Cove.

Amirudin said he understood the carmaker is planning to add to the number of charging stations in Malaysia as well as establishing a factory in the future, as the company looks to expand its business in Asia. “They have already opened their headquarters [in Selangor]. Maybe they will want to open a service centre after this because they want to expand their markets in Asia. If they have any R&D needs we welcome them.

“We have a lot more [investments] and we are now entering into semiconductors, with a site in Sepang and a number of other locations that we have focused on preparing for semiconductor [maufacturing] or any other industries,” he said.

The comments came after Amirudin was asked about a report that Tesla had cancelled plans to open an assembly plant in Thailand, Malaysia or Indonesia. That report, by the way, was refuted by the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI), although its minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz later stated that the company never made a commitment to open a factory here.

It was previously reported that a Tesla representative was scheduled to meet with MITI on August 22 to discuss further plans regarding the company’s investment in Malaysia. Tengku Zafrul has said the previous agreement included investments into the charging ecosystem, R&D and other related sectors.

