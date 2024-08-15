KL autonomous rapid transit (ART) being considered; expanded BRT, more bus lanes also planned

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Jonathan Lee / August 15 2024 10:28 am

Kuala Lumpur could get an autonomous rapid transit (ART) system as part of efforts to improve public transport in the Klang Valley, according to Malay Mail. These self-driving trackless trams have already undergone pilot testing in Kuching, Johor Bahru and Putrajaya.

Economy minister Rafizi Ramli said the proposal will complement plans to expand bus rapid transit (BRT) services and increase the number of bus lanes in the city, among other measures. “The government is thinking of raising three main aspects of public transport – bus services, rail network and integrated first- and last-mile connectivity.

“For bus services, the effort will cover increasing connectivity and coverage, frequency and consistency as well as introducing dedicated bus lanes alongside the KL ART and BRT,” he said.

The government is also working on better integration of first- and last-mile connectivity, with plans to upgrade bus stops and pedestrian walkways and increase demand-responsive transit (DRT) vans such as those provided by Kumpool Ride. It is also looking to introduce an integrated journey planner as well as more micromobility options similar to KL’s ubiquitous Beam scooters.

The news comes three months after the Johor state government decided on building a multi-tiered ART line in JB, beating out the initial light rail transit (LRT) proposal due to its lower cost. The project is expected to be completed in December 2026, coinciding with the start of the rapid transit system (RTS) between Bukit Chagar and Woodlands, Singapore.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.