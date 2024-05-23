Automated Rapid Transit trackless tram – trials across two routes, free rides in Putrajaya until July 31

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / May 23 2024 12:48 pm

Putrajaya Corporation, in conjunction with the ministry of transport is holding a trial run of the automated rapid transit (ART) trackless tram system in the administrative capital until July 31, Bernama has reported.

For the trial period, the ART tram will operate along two routes, with Route 1 to operate from Monday to Friday, and Route 2 to operate from Saturday to Sunday, said Putrajaya Corporation traffic and public transport division engineering and maintenance department engineer Muhammad Masrizal Saad.

Route 1 starts from the Putrajaya Sentral MRT station and will pass through government administrative destinations in Precincts 2, 3 and 4, while Route 2 will go from Putrajaya Sentral MRT station to IOI City Mall, said Masrizal.

“The ride is free throughout the trial period. Passengers need to scan the QR code provided at the passenger pick-up station,” he said. Should the trials go to plan, the ART tram will enter service by the end of this year, according to the report.

The electrically powered trackless tram can accommodate up to 307 passengers at a time, and is capable of a top speed of 70 km/h. Earlier this year in January, Putrajaya Corporation announced that the trackless tram pilot project in the administrative capital is to run until December 2024.

