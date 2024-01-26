Putrajaya to begin trials of trackless tram system in February, pilot project to run until December 2024

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / January 26 2024 10:39 am

A trackless tram system, known as an automated rapid transit (ART) system, is set to begin a trial run in Putrajaya next month. This was announced by Perbadanan Putrajaya via a post on its Facebook page.

The local authority said that the ART system would begin its pilot run starting from February 1, in conjunction with the Putrajaya Open Day from February 1 to 4. Open to the public, rides during the period will be free. It was also announced that the ART systems will continue to be trialled until December 2024.

No details on the ART – or the route it will ply – were mentioned, but it was previously reported that an ART system was due to commence tests in Cyberjaya for a period of three months in 2022, and that it would be conducted with a trackless tram with a capacity to handle 307 passengers and capable of travelling at a top speed of 70 km/h.

The ART trial project in Putrajaya follows that carried out in Sarawak. In August last year, the Sarawak economic development corporation (SEDC) announced that it would be conducting an engineering run with a three-car, hydrogen-powered automated trackless tram system in September and November.

The state is looking at the ART to form the backbone of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS), with a planned route covering 70 km over three rail lines and 31 stations in its first phase. Revenue services are expected to commence in stages from the fourth quarter of 2025, beginning with the Blue Line (Line 1) from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the centre of Kuching.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.