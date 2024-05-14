Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) is now in Putrajaya – two lines, three-month trial till July 31, free to ride

The Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) is back in Putrajaya, and this time, the driverless tram will be on trial for three months till July 31. Perbadanan Putrajaya says that the pilot project is part of its efforts to push ART as a mode of transport that can complete the current transport network.
Free to ride, there will be two lines during the trial period. Route 1A will operate from Monday to Friday from MRT Putrajaya Sentral to Lebuh Wawasan, Persiaran Perdana and Lingkaran Gemilang before heading back to the train station.
Route 2B will only operate on weekends. It goes from MRT Putrajaya Sentral to Persiaran Perdana, before heading to Lebuh Bestari, Persiaran Timur, IOI Putrajaya and back to the train station. To board, scan the QR code found at the halts. There will be three trips daily from 8.30 am till 5.30 pm.
Recently, it was reported that the Johor state government will go with the ART for Johor Bahru due to its lower cost than building a LRT network – full story here.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Do at putrajaya for what? The place got so little people, no jam, no economic activity.
This Gomen is spending money like RM is going out of fashion thanks to this useless failed PH Gomen.
No jam? You obviously don’t go there at all.
We have had enough with these chinese craps already. Stop!
I notice that our menteri loves using acronym that is of an actual word from the dictionary. Not ARTistic or creative at all. Buat la random acronym that is not a word