Rapid KL launches ‘on-demand’ DRT van for Sri Rampai, Wangsa Maju area – book T221 on Kumpool

Those living in Sri Rampai and Wangsa Maju, good news. Rapid KL has launched the T221 Demand-Responsive-Transit (DRT) service that will connect you to the Sri Rampai LRT station.
The new T221 route covers malls and commercial areas such as Aeon Big Wangsa Maju, Dataran Wangsa Maju, Melawati Mall and Perumahan Wangsa Budi, among other locations.
By the way, this isn’t the usual feeder bus but a van painted in Rapid KL livery. It’s an ‘on-demand’ service outsourced to Kumpool, an e-hailing van booking service that was initially available in Johor Bahru before reaching the Klang Valley. The fare is RM1 per trip.
The on-demand shuttle service gathers passengers’ bookings in real-time and then travels on an optimised route based on everyone’s pick-up points. This should be like the previous Kumpool van deployments, which did not replace the regular scheduled feeder bus. More on Kumpool here.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
DRT has been given solely to Asia Mobiliti Tech and here is the low down, scummy & corrupted truth of this direct no-tender, no-nego award:
“But before anyone could grasp what the DRT entails, and its connection to Asia Mobiliti Technologies Sdn Bhd, a chorus of calls surfaced for Hannah Yeoh to step down as youth and sports minister.
This was over an alleged conflict of interest involving Yeoh and one of the recipients of the DRT project, Ramachandran Muniandy, who is the CEO of Asia Mobiliti and her husband.
Who is behind Asia Mobiliti?
Ramachandran and Premesh — who is also news portal Malaysiakini’s director and its former CEO — had in 2018 set up the mobility tech company, known as Asia Mobiliti.
“Ultimately, it was a decision made by the Selangor state government in accordance with its own preferences and at its own discretion,”
“In my opinion, either the minister or the husband has to resign from their respective posts, or the company should refuse the project,”
So even if Hannah Yeoh were to resign that is still not enough as the other partner to AMT is Premesh who owns Mkini which is well known to be a PH sponsored propaganda mouthpiece since it was setup. So it goes back that such deals (and many more possibly hidden) continue to benefit those connected with Pakatan. They are no better than the BN they taught us to hate for so many years!
So where is the transparency they shouted?
Where is the anti-corrupted they harangued?
Where is the truth & accountability they promised?
Either rakyat will allow all their promises to masuk longkang or throw PH gomen into that longkang.
Your choice people! Don’t wait for GE16!
on-Demand DRT Kumpool Apps GPS Tracker
So Good, fare @ RM1 per trip.