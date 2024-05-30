Rapid KL launches ‘on-demand’ DRT van for Sri Rampai, Wangsa Maju area – book T221 on Kumpool

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / May 30 2024 11:09 am

Those living in Sri Rampai and Wangsa Maju, good news. Rapid KL has launched the T221 Demand-Responsive-Transit (DRT) service that will connect you to the Sri Rampai LRT station.

The new T221 route covers malls and commercial areas such as Aeon Big Wangsa Maju, Dataran Wangsa Maju, Melawati Mall and Perumahan Wangsa Budi, among other locations.

By the way, this isn’t the usual feeder bus but a van painted in Rapid KL livery. It’s an ‘on-demand’ service outsourced to Kumpool, an e-hailing van booking service that was initially available in Johor Bahru before reaching the Klang Valley. The fare is RM1 per trip.

The on-demand shuttle service gathers passengers’ bookings in real-time and then travels on an optimised route based on everyone’s pick-up points. This should be like the previous Kumpool van deployments, which did not replace the regular scheduled feeder bus. More on Kumpool here.

