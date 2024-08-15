smart Johor Bahru 2 operated by AG Autoworld (EV) now open – dealership network currently at 11 outlets

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / August 15 2024 12:17 pm

smart Malaysia has announced the opening of its second dealership in Johor Bahru, which is operated by AG Autoworld (EV) that was founded in 1999.

Officially known as smart Johor Bahru 2, the new dealership is located at 17&18, Jalan Tebrau, Kampung Wadi Hanna, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor. Spanning 230 square metres, the facility features a display area for up to three vehicles, along with a delivery bay, aftersales support and a showcase of smartIdea merchandise.

With the opening of smart Johor Bahru 2, smart Malaysia now has 13 appointed dealers and 14 outlets in total, with 11 currently operational across Peninsular Malaysia.

