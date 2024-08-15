smart Johor Bahru 2 operated by AG Autoworld (EV) now open – dealership network currently at 11 outlets

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By /

smart Johor Bahru 2 operated by AG Autoworld (EV) now open – dealership network currently at 11 outlets

smart Malaysia has announced the opening of its second dealership in Johor Bahru, which is operated by AG Autoworld (EV) that was founded in 1999.

Officially known as smart Johor Bahru 2, the new dealership is located at 17&18, Jalan Tebrau, Kampung Wadi Hanna, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor. Spanning 230 square metres, the facility features a display area for up to three vehicles, along with a delivery bay, aftersales support and a showcase of smartIdea merchandise.

With the opening of smart Johor Bahru 2, smart Malaysia now has 13 appointed dealers and 14 outlets in total, with 11 currently operational across Peninsular Malaysia.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

smart #1 2024
smart #3 2024

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • ROTI CANAI on Aug 15, 2024 at 2:11 pm

    open how many outlets also useless when the prices are nonsensical

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 