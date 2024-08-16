2024 Toyota Fortuner gets optional GR bodykit – 2.4 diesel and 2.7 SRZ petrol only, RM3,990 extra

Some news regarding the oft-forgotten Toyota Fortuner – UMW Toyota Motor released a teaser for a new GR bodykit for the SUV on Instagram, saying that it is now open to order. While the company has oddly since pulled the Reel, a quick perusal of the official website shows the kit together with what it costs – RM3,990 on top of the price of the 2.4 AT 4×4 diesel (RM195,880) and 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4 petrol (RM202,880).

These two lower variants are the only ones that can be had with the bodykit – the range-topping 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4 diesel features the “Legender” look with different bumpers and even headlights. The GR kit instead takes after Indonesia’s GR Sport and includes an ornate front spoiler with body-coloured “tusks” and integrated LED daytime running lights, chrome fog light trim and a rear skirt with a black diffuser insert.

Not included with the kit is the rest of the Indonesian GR Sport’s trappings, such as GR grille and tailgate badging, GR Sport-specific graphics and unique 18-inch alloy wheels. You also don’t get the copious amounts of GR branding on the steering wheel, starter button, headrests, floor mats and side sill scuff plates.

The rest of the Fortuner is unchanged, including the mechanicals – the lower variants continue to be powered by either a 150 PS/400 Nm 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine or a 166 PS/245 Nm 2TR-FE 2.7 litre naturally-aspirated petrol four-pot. Both are mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, with paddle shifters on the 2.7 SRZ.

