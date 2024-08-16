Tesla home charger incorrectly installed before TNB electricity meter in Malaysia, video goes viral

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / August 16 2024 2:30 pm

Ensuring that a home electric vehicle charger is properly installed makes for safety, and the onus is on the home owner to check and find out that the work is done correctly. With this in mind, making sure that the charger is installed after the incoming mains meter is somewhat of a given, but it seems that nonsense can still happen.

Such is the case with a Tesla owner, who was paid a visit by a Tenaga Nasional field crew over an incorrectly installed junction box. In a video clip that has since gone viral, the TNB personnel can be seen telling the home owner that the incoming supply for his charger was tapped before the electricity meter, meaning that electricity usage from the EV charger was not being recorded, essentially leading to losses for the electricity provider.

The man can be heard telling the TNB staff he was not aware of the ‘improper’ install, stating that it was the work of the technicians who installed the unit, thereby implying that the error was made from their end. Giving him the benefit of the doubt, the TNB crewman said it could be the case, but then informed the man that it was nonetheless an offence and that the problem needed to be rectified immediately.

Benda dah kantoi. So buat² bodo je lah .

Curi elektrik. Buat buat tak faham konon. Kredit video owner pic.twitter.com/llWOe9koio — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) August 15, 2024

It is not known if any action will be taken by TNB in this case, but the lesson from this is that if you’re carrying out a home charger installation, make sure you know exactly how the work – and routing path – has been carried out. And, if you’re thinking that you can outsmart the provider, think again. Smart meters can detect such illegal installations, which is what alerted the TNB in this case

In the end, it’s not just inconvenience – and embarrassment – you have to worry about. Illegal wiring extensions resulting in electricity theft is punishable under Section 37(3) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 by a fine of between RM1,000 to RM50,000 or a maximum one-year jail term or both for a first-time offender who is a domestic consumer.

