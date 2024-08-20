2024 Mitsubishi Xpander facelift spied in Malaysia – petrol model only, no Cross variant, launch soon?

Posted in Cars, Mitsubishi, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / August 20 2024 5:43 pm

It’s been a long time coming – nearly three years since it made its debut in Indonesia – but the facelifted Mitsubishi Xpander is finally going to be launched in Malaysia soon. A bevy of the refreshed MPV has been spotted on a trailer almost certainly headed towards dealers, as visible in these spyshots posted by Putra Yahya Hashim in the Mitsubishi Xpander Owners Club (MXOC) Facebook group.

The cars are uncovered, so the visual changes are clear to see – a bolder Dynamic Shield front end with T-shaped lower headlights (a graphic mirrored in the revised taillight graphics) and thicker chrome bars, plus a more angular rear bumper design with vertical reflectors.

Unlike in other markets, the facelift’s more prominent front, side and rear skid plate inserts are finished in black here. New 17-inch turbine-style two-tone alloy wheels are also visible.

No extra badging on the outside apart from “Xpander” (covered on the left side), so this is definitely the petrol model and not the new HEV version with a 116 PS electric motor. There’s also no sign of the more rugged Xpander Cross, so this is likely still the only look we’ll get.

The interior is obviously not visible here, but there are even bigger changes in store here. A new horizontal dashboard design is outfitted a freestanding nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital air-con controls (still single-zone) and an electronic parking brake. There’s also a new three-spoke steering wheel with a round airbag boss.

More revisions abound under the skin, including a new external exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system for the 105 PS/141 Nm 4A91 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine that improves fuel efficiency. This is paired with an Eco-Dynamic CVT that replaces the old four-speed automatic gearbox.

Unfortunately, there are no changes to the safety kit, which still consists of just two airbags and stability control, with no driver assistance systems – not even autonomous emergency braking to speak of. Expect a slight price increase over the outgoing Xpander, which currently retails at RM100,980 on-the-road without insurance.

