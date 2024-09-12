2024 Mitsubishi Xpander facelift MPV open for booking in Malaysia – new looks, still 4AT, intro price RM115k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / September 12 2024 12:55 pm

It might not be immediately obvious if you’re in the Klang Valley, but the Mitsubishi Xpander has been a successful model for Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM). Introduced here in late 2020, the seven-seater MPV has chalked up sales and CKD local production of 40,000 units over four years. That’s almost 10,000 units per annum, good enough to make it the best-selling non-national MPV in that period.

It’s time for a refresh, and the 2024 Mitsubishi Xpander facelift is now open for booking with an estimated price of RM115,000, which is described as a limited-time introductory price. The launch will happen later this month. This car has been on Indonesian roads for some time now, but this is a case of better late than never, as the Xpander has quietly proved that there is some demand for a non-national affordable MPV.

This is in contrast to Honda Malaysia, which decided that the BR-V didn’t deserve a sequel, opting to channel focus on a smaller, more lifestyle model instead (WR-V). For those who cannot accept the Alza’s local badge, the Xpander’s only rival in town is the RM95,000 Toyota Veloz, which is of course a better-equipped twin of the Alza.

This is quite a big facelift and it’s apparent from the bolder Dynamic Shield front end with sideways T-shaped lower headlights (projector LEDs) and thicker chrome bars. At the back, there’s a big tailgate spoiler, new taillights with graphics that mirror the headlamps, plus a more angular rear bumper with vertical reflectors. New blade-style two-tone alloys (still 17s) complete the exterior changes. By the way, this is the regular body and not the cladded Xpander Cross.

Inside, there’s a new and more straight-cut dashboard featuring brown leather trim pieces (also on the door cards), a free-standing infotainment touchscreen and a new (more simple) steering wheel with a round horn pad. Also new are the digital display for the air con (hard buttons, toggles for fan speed and temp), wireless charger, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

The latter replaces a handbrake, which frees up space for a centre front armrest. There are also front and rear dashcams.

Like those in front, middle row occupants now get to share a fold-down centre armrest with cupholders. Behind the new front armrest are charging ports for the centre row – one USB-A, one USB-C. As usual, there’s a rear blower on the roof with adjustable speed.

Under the hood is the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with 105 PS and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Power from the 4A91 DOHC MIVEC unit is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic gearbox.

That 4AT is also unchanged, which means that Malaysia doesn’t get the CVT gearbox that the facelifted Xpander has moved on to in other ASEAN markets. Is this a good or bad thing? Perhaps MMM knows its customer base well? A hybrid version exists elsewhere, but if the standard car has an intro price of RM115k, the HEV might be too expensive for our market.

No difference in the chassis department as well, which doesn’t deviate from class norms. Front MacPherson struts, rear torsion beam, front ventilated disc brakes, rear drum brakes, EPS and 205/55 R17 rubber with the already-mentioned new wheels.

It might not be apparent, but ground clearance is now listed at 225 mm, which is 20 mm more than before. This means that the Xpander can lay claim to the highest GC in its class, besting the Perodua Aruz by 5 mm. The Veloz and Alza have ground clearances of 190 mm and 160 mm respectively, which means that the class GC range is a substantial 65 mm – some like it high, some like it low, where do you stand?

We move on to equipment. The Xpander facelift comes with automatic LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, front fog lamps, welcome/coming home lighting, LED turn signals on the power fold/adjust wing mirrors, LED tail lamps, auto wipers and a shark fin antenna. The wheels are 17-inch dual-tone items, as mentioned.

Other standard equipment include keyless entry and push start, 4.2-inch colour multi-info display (between two analogue dials), four USB ports (two front, two rear), three 12V sockets (front, centre console, third row), auto climate control with rear air circulator, and tilt/telescopic steering with audio/cruise control buttons. The head unit is a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, reverse camera and a 360-degree camera.

Safety wise, the Xpander persists with two airbags and no ADAS, which is below par in this day and age. As for colours, aside from the red hero colour, one can choose from Quartz White Pearl, Diamond Black Mica or the new Graphite Gray, which you can check out in the gallery below.

A note on the practicality aspects of this MPV – the seven seats are in typical 2-3-2 formation and the middle row seats have a one-touch tumble fold function. The third row folds flat 50:50, and when they are down, cargo volume is a generous 495 litres. With the middle seats folded, it grows to 837 litres.

If you’re at full capacity, boot space with all seats erect is relatively decent and there’s underfloor storage too. Notable in-cabin storage areas include various pockets behind the front seats and a tray under the front passenger seat.

Locally assembled in Pekan, the Mitsubishi Xpander facelift is now open for booking with an estimated introductory price of RM115,000. The mention of ‘limited time only’ hints at a higher RRP later. The first 500 customers who book and register the Xpander via the its online showroom will receive a Naturehike Camping Wagon worth RM400. Before you ask, RM115k a jump from the pre-facelift’s asking price of RM100,980 on-the-road without insurance.

Join us on a walk-around tour below and browse the gallery to see every feature in detail. What do you think of the Xpander new face and package?

