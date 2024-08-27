Mitsubishi Xpander’s 40,000th owner gets RM10k hols

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) recently celebrated the Xpander’s 40,000 units production milestone in the country, and subsequently launched a ‘manhunt’ for the lucky 40,000th owner of the MPV, who would then be showered with gifts.

That lucky customer has now been found, and she is Zaty Ewany from Selising, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan. The teacher and a mother of five is walking away with not just a brand new seven-seater, but a RM10,000 travel voucher for a holiday of her choice. The car handover and prize presentation happened at dealership RIF Auto.

“When we launched the Xpander in late 2020, our vision was to create a vehicle that not only meets the diverse needs of our customers but also enriches our owner’s lifestyle. I want to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, MMM’s business partners, and media friends whose trust and support have been the cornerstone of our success,” said MMM CEO Shinya Ikeda.

Coincidentally, this milestone marks the end of a chapter for the Xpander, with a facelift waiting in the wings.

